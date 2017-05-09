AAP crisis: Kapil Mishra approaches CBI, BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence

A day after he was sacked from the Aam Aadmi Party, Kapil Mishra approached the CBI with 'proof' against Arvind Kejriwal. A day after he submitted documents to the anti-corruption bureau Mishra approached the Central bureau of an investigation seeking probe against Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra on Tuesday even threatened to go on a hunger strike if AAP legislators did not reveal details of their foreign trips. On Tuesday morning Kapil Mishra threw open fresh set of dares to Kejriwal including one to resign over allegations. Mishra claimed that he would take on Kejriwal singlehandedly and expose him.

अगर ये जानकारियां सार्वजनिक नही की गई, पासपोर्ट की डिटेल्स नही दी गयी तो कल सुबह से अनशन करूँगा। — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 9, 2017

BJP members protest against Kejriwal

Members of the BJP protested outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. Protesters refused to leave even as police used water canons. Shouting slogans against Kejriwal, BJP members walked in a rally towards the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. Protesters demanded that Kejriwal resign following allegations of bribery and land scam against him. Protests were also witnessed outside the Delhi assembly where a special session is to convene on Tuesday.

