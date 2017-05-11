AAP crisis in Punjab: Some MLAs are ready to join us, says Congress

Chandigarh, May 11: The Congress on Wednesday said that it is in touch with some Aam Aadmi Party MLAs who are looking to shift loyalties, a media report said.

A top source in the Congress had said some AAP MLAs had approached Congress and added that the party already had a near two-third majority with 77 MLAs, asserting that there won't be any advantage if inducted.

The BJP had also claimed that a few AAP leaders are in touch with them as well.

In the latest development in Punjab AAP, starting with Sukhpal Khaira quit the state chief post after he overlooked by the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, the former Punjab AAP chief Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi quit the party and had accused the current party state chief Bhagwant Mann as 'drunkard'.

Khaira, Ghuggi and a few others objected to elect Bhagwant Mann as the state president but the AAP high command took the call and appointed him and also elected Aman Arora, the first-time MLA as deputy president.

With this flock in Punjab, AAP is having a tough time in Delhi. The AAP on Thursday protested in front of Election Commission over Electronic Voting Machine tampering.

On the other hand, ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra had hinted on visiting the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the evening to submit more proofs on Kejriwal.

It is to mention that Kapil Mishra who was suspended as cabinet minister took to media and levelled corruption charges against Kejriwal. He had added that Kejriwal had accepted Rs 2 crore from AAP Satyendra Jain in water tanker scam.

OneIndia News