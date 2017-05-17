AAP crisis: After CBI, Mishra wants to file case in CBDT

New Delhi, May 17: There seems to be no relief for Aam Aadmi Convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the party sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday asserted that he would go to Central Board of Direct Taxes on Wednesday to file a complaint against AAP supremo.

"I will go to the CBDT today. Whatever complaint I have filed in the CBI, I will now file the same in CBDT. It is regarding hawala, corruption, money laundering and about the racket of fraud company that they are running," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra has alleged that Kejriwal has been to the office just two times in the last year.

In his blog, sacked minister said that he questioned that whether Kejriwal as a Chief Minister is ready to put forward and evaluate his performance report, adding that Kejriwal turned up in the office only twice in past one year.

On Tuesday, Mishra claimed that the income tax authorities had begun probing the allegations raised by him against the fake companies registered in the name of AAP MLA Shivcharan Goyal.

"The income tax department has started investigations against the fake companies registered in the name of AAP MLA Shivcharan Goyal," Mishra told media.

On Monday, the sacked minister Mishra had said that he will approach Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to file complaints on money laundering and black money against Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

"Whenever I would be discharged from the hospital, I will make a written complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Board of Direct Taxes under black money, hawala and money laundering cases (against Kejriwal and the AAP)," Mishra tweeted.

Lashing out at Mishra, the wife of the Kejriwal said that the suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader would face the consequences of the false allegations he has made.

Sunita Kejriwal tweeted: "Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable."

On Sunday, in a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, Mishra accused Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by Sunday evening.

While addressing Mishra said that Kejriwal and those close to him were involved in converting black money to white. For three continuous years, black money was converted into white and spent on foreign trips.

OneIndia News