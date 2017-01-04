AAP confident of taking power in Goa, Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 4: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it was confident of winning the assembly elections in Goa and Punjab and forming governments there.

After the Election Commission announced the polling dates in five states, AAP leader Ashutosh said: "AAP is fully geared up for elections. We are prepared. AAP is confident of forming the governments in Goa and Punjab."

Goa and Punjab go to the polls on February 4.

The Election Commission today announced the dates and phases of elections for 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Assembly elections for Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases in 2012. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi made the announcements.



IANS