AAP calls Narendra Modi a 'weak PM', says his decisions change everyday

New Delhi, Dec 20: Launching a blistering attack on Narendra Modi, AAP on Tuesday said the nation had got "a weak" Prime Minister who changes his decision every other day. Talking to reporters here, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh said since the November 8 demonetisation, the government had issued a total of 59 notifications, changing the rules to exchange or deposit old notes.

"I feel that under no other Prime Minister the government has changed its decisions so many times so quickly," Ashutosh said. "The nation needed a strong Prime Minister. But what we have got instead is a weak Prime Minister who is so confused that he changes his decisions every day.

"It proves that the Prime Minister either lies to the people or that his words have no meaning."

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India issued a new notification saying people can deposit old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in excess of Rs 5,000 only once in banks.

Quoting a government statement of November 12, the AAP leader said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had urged people not to rush to banks to deposit old notes.

"He told people that they have time till December 30 to deposit their money. Did the Finance Minister lie to the nation? "Is it not a betrayal of the people who trusted Jaitley and Modi and waited to deposit their money?" Ashutosh asked.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey asked the Prime Minister to clarify when people will be able to withdraw their money from banks without any restrictions now that the 50-day deadline Modi had outlined was about to get over.

IANS