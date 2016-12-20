Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' not to release in Pakistan, say distributors

Mumbai, Dec 20: Suprestar Aamir Khan's upcoming film "Dangal" will not be released in Pakistan, contrary to some media reports which said that the movie will have a theatrical screening in the neighbouring country.

Cinemas in Pakistan on Monday began screening Indian movies, over two months after film exhibitors and theatre owners suspended it amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack and cross-border firing incidents.

The cinema owners across Pakistan have suffered about Rs 150 million loss and some 100 employees lost their jobs since the non-screening of Indian movies, an official had earlier said. There were reports that Aamir's biographical sports-drama will also be released in Pakistan. However, the spokesperson of the distributors of the film has issued a statement and confirmed that "Dangal" will not be releasing in Pakistan and "any news reports to the contrary are false."

"Dangal" is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

The film stars Aamir in the role of Phogat and also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in India on December 23.

