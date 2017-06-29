Aadhaar-PAN linking is mandatory but July 1 is not ' the deadline'

New Delhi, June 29: While the final notification from the Central government to make mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with permanent account number (PAN) came recently, to be done before July 1, the mad rush to link these two identity cards on the income tax website has left the website crashing.

Many think if they don't link their Aadhaar with their PAN before July 1, their PAN will become invalid. Well, that's true but not as many understand it.

The linking will become mandatory from July 1, and it's not mandatory to link before July 1. If you are not able to link it before July 1, your PAN will not become invalid automatically.

After July 1, the linking will become mandatory and the government may declare a date after which the PAN not linked to Aadhaar will become mandatory and the government may declare a date after which the PAN not linked to Aadhaar will become invalid. The government has not declared that date yet.

This is what Section 139AA, Income-tax Act says: "Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July, 2017, and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to such authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed, on or before a date to be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette: Provided that in case of failure to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to the person shall be be deemed to be invalid and the other provisions of this Act shall apply, as if the person had not applied for allotment of permanent account number."

It clearly says that the date "on or before" which Aadhaar and PAN have to be linked has to be notified by the Central government.

But since the linking is mandatory from July 1, you will need to quote Aadhaar number in the application form for allotment of a new permanent account number and in the return of income.

Oneindia News