Aadhaar mandatory: No June 30th deadline says centre in SC

The centre has denied that it had set June 30 2017 as the deadline to get an Aadhaar card. The submission was made in the Supreme Court which refrained from issuing an interim stay on the government notifications which require citizens to have an Aadhaar card by June 30 2017.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions which challenged 17 notifications issued by various government departments over the past few months, making Aadhaar compulsory after June 30, 2017, to equally access benefits, entitlements, services and welfare schemes. The petitioner had sought interim relief in the form of a stay on the notifications. The Bench will hear the matter next on June 27.

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi submitted that there were "inbuilt extensions" in these notifications to help citizens access services and schemes even if they are unable to possess an Aadhaar card by June 30. He said June 30 was not a hard-and-fast "deadline."

If you don't have Aadhaar, you just need to enrol and show your enrolment slip. Again, if beneficiaries are not able to enrol by June 30, they just need to register their request for enrolment. Just register your mobile number. Besides, States are obligated to set up enrolment centres, the AG also said.

OneIndia News