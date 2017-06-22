Aadhaar mandatory for TB patients availing cash benefits

TB or tuberculosis patients availing cash assistance from the government would need to register with the Aadhaar data base by August 31. On June 16 a gazette notification was issued in which it was said that an individual eligible to receive the benefit under the Scheme is, hereby, required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The government had come up with the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) which is referred to as scheme in the notification. While the registration under Aadhaar would be necessary to avail cash assistance, it would however not be mandatory for obtaining treatment. Patients would not be denied diagnosis or treatment for want of an Aadhaar number.

The government has been providing cash benefits to patients who are tribals and health care workers involved with the Directly Observed Treatment Shot Course. In due course of time this benefit would be made available to to all patients. The Aadhaar is being made mandatory for availing cash benefits in order to avoid duplication. There have been instances of people registering for this benefit multiple times and an Aadhaar would help avoid this problem.

OneIndia News