Aadhaar mandatory for driving licence: Here is how to link it

Aadhaar will be mandatory for applying and renewal of driving licence. It would become mandatory from April 2018 onwards. Aadhaar will also be the main proof of identity and address.

The move comes in the wake of fraudulent ways being adopted by people to beat suspension of driving licences. People could get new driving licences from different RTOs in other states. The transport ministry has already created an online depository of 11.5 crore driving licences named "Sarathi".

According to a random test done by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in 2014, the total number of fake or duplicate driving licences in India was around 74 lakh.

How to link Aadhaar with Driving Licence?

This Aadhaar Number link service made available all states road transport department websites

First of all go to website:

Then select the ''Aadhaar Number Entry''

Now select the ''Search Element'' as Registration number or License.

Enter your Registration or License number selected

Click on ''Get Details" icon and your vehicle details will be shown.

Below you will be shown Aadhaar number and mobile number column

Enter your 12 digits Aadhaar number with valid phone number

Click on submit and confirmation message will be sent to your mobile number.

By clearly following the above procedure you can link your Aadhaar card number with Driving license from any state Transport department official website's to link Driving License and vehicle Number.

OneIndia News