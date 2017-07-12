Aadhaar helps three 'runaway' children to reunite with families

Bengaluru, July 12: Have you ever thought Aadhaar could play a magical role in reuniting families? Yes, it does. An Aadhaar card enrolment drive has helped three missing children with intellectual and developmental disabilities unite with their family in Bengaluru.

When the regional office of Unique Identification Authority of India went on a drive to enrol the children living in orphanages, they could not enrol three children as they were found to be already registered with UIDAI. Upon further investigation, it was found that the three children had already registered their names with different addresses.

Monu, (20), who went missing last year was suffering from intellectual and developmental disabilities. He then joined the orphanage. Since he could not recall his original name, he was known as Monu in the orphanage. Taking a clue, the officials contacted the Delhi regional officials and traced the parents of Monu through address and other credentials, which were found matching.

Similarly, the credentials of Master Omprakash (20), was rejected as the biometric credentials were matched with Omprakash Prajapathi of Jharkhand.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent demand on Aadhaar card, because of which, we have been able to trace our missing son again," said an emotional Jagadesh Prajapati, who was in Bengaluru to take his missing son Om Prakash Prajapati to their home town Garhwa, Jharkhand.

The officials could also trace Neelakanta (18), who had been registered with his earlier name Balaji Naik at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

OneIndia News