Aadhaar card mandatory for government school teachers in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all government school teachers to have an Aadhar card. The decision was made in order to bring complete transparency. The aadhaar card will be linked to teachers bank accounts which can also act as an identification card.

In the review meeting, Anupma Jaiswal, the Basic Education Minister said that the Aadhaar must be linked to all the government teachers by July end. In case of noncompliance, teachers' salary will not be credited. Jaiswal also stated that students class I to VIII in government schools should get an Aadhaar.

According to report by TOI, there are around 4.95 lakh teachers in including both the primary and secondary in 1.68 lakh schools.

This decision was taken after the government made it clear that the linking of the Aadhaar and the Permanent Account Number will be a "must" for filing Income Tax Returns and obtaining PAN from July 1.

OneIndia News