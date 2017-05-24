Aadhaar blunder: Most residents of this Rajasthan village born on Jan 1

If one were to assume that Aadhaar details were absolute truth, then close to 250 people of a small village in Rajasthan are born on January 1. According to Aadhaar records, January 1 has been recorded as the date of birth of most of the residents of Pokhran, Pabupadia in Jaisalmer.

The strange records have exposed the carelessness and lack of credibility by e-Mitra centres which have been set up by the Rajasthan government. The centres have been set up to ensure that the common man has access to government schemes and also functions as Aadhaar record centres. The incident, as reported by the Times Of India comes at a time when loopholes in Aadhaar are being highlighted by netizens and those concerned about privacy.

The incident also comes up at a time when the government is making all its schemes heavily dependent on Aadhaar. The Rajasthan incident punches a hole in the government's claim that Aadhaar is foolproof. Carelessness and lackadaisical attitude of the staff at e-Mitra centres have exposed how easily information can be manipulated in Aadhaar records.

Residents who received their Aadhaar card with wrong information have raised complaints about the same. Villagers have held the carelessness of those working in their centres responsible for the faux pau. They have also alleged that the authorities were unwilling to take corrective measures. District officials in Pokhran maintained that date of birth of an applicant is automatically recorded as January 1 in case the column is left empty and necessary corrections are made after receiving adequate information. Officials have taken cognizance of the incident now and corrective measures are being taken.

OneIndia News