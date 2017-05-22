A united Congress and JD(S) to fight BJP in Karnataka assembly elections

Pre-poll alliance not a possibility, but post poll is the question

Much like what happened in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, the Congress and the JD(S) are likely to enter into a post-poll alliance. With a pre-poll alliance, the Congress and the JD(S) do not want to give BJP the opportunity to cry foul and play the victim. The BJP is surging ahead in most elections held after 2014 and 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka is crucial for the Congress that is fighting for relevance.

Karnataka is the largest state where Congress is in power currently and the party is trying everything it can to retain power. JD(S) chief Devegowda has time and again reiterated that the BJP should not be allowed to win in the state. He also joined hands with the other Janata parties across the country to put up a united fight. While backdoor discussions about a post-poll alliance are already underway, both parties have denied the same in public. For now, all three parties in Karnataka are going to polls alone.