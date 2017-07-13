A terrorist funeral with a difference: No pro Pak slogans in Valley this time

It was a different kind of funeral for terrorists in the Valley on Wednesday. Three terrorists who will killed in an encounter at Budgam on Wednesday. When their bodies were taken to the village, three persons claiming to be part of the Zakir Musa faction prohibited the people from chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

One of the journalists, Mohammad Omar who was covering the funeral said that the youth said that they follow Zakir Musa who believes in the Islamic State. The youth also did not allow the people to drape the bodies of the terrorists saying that the Islamic State prohibits it. Interestingly all the directives given by these persons were complied with.

Zakir Musa had released a video in which he threatened to behead the separatists of Kashmir. He had a falling out with the Hizbul Mujahideen following the incident. He is said to have quit and floated his own outfit. He initially said that he subscribed to the views of the al-Qaeda. However given the recent incident it appears as though he is following in the footsteps of the ISIS.

OneIndia News