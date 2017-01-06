A month after Jayalalithaa: What has changed in Tamil Nadu?

What has not

Despite Jayalalithaa's demise, the sycophancy refuses to die down. Even the choice of AIADMK's leadership was based on sycophancy. While her political acumen cannot be ignored, Sasikala Natarajan was unanimously chosen as AIADMK's general secretary as an extended result of sycophancy for Jayalalithaa. Despite not ever being part of active politics, Sasikala was chosen as the party's leader since she was a 'close friend' of Jayalalithaa.

The prostration, if not entirely in its literal sense, at least in spirit has refused to die. Party cadres, leaders, journalists and celebrities alike continue to prostrate (literally and figuratively) before Sasikala as they had before Jayalalithaa earlier. She is the new 'Amma'.