A love story like none other: Kerala politician to marry IAS officer

It is a love story like none other. A Congress MLA in Kerala is all set to tie the knot with a woman IAS officer. K S Sabarinadhan, Congress MLA from Aruvikkara in Kerala announced his decision to wed Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector Divya S Iyer on his facebook page on Tuesday. The news of the unconventional couple is buzzing throughout the state.

With his facebook post accompanied with a picture of the couple, Sabarinadhan put an end to all rumours about the duo. The post, in Malayalam, came after he changed his facebook relationship status to 'committed'. "For a while now, I have been getting questions from dear ones about my marriage. I would now announce happily that I met sub-collector Dr Divya S Iyer at Thiruvananthapuram. We became close and learned that our ideas, interests and perspectives are similar. With the love and blessings of both families, Divya will soon become my partner. We hope for your blessings", he posted.

The couple became an instant hit with the people of Kerala who have not seen a precedence of a politician marrying a bureaucrat. The couple is likely to tie the knot in June. Interestingly, the MLA's father who was also a Congress leader eloped and married a lecturer. Sabarinadhan's parents' love story inspired a Malayalam movie starring Mammootty. The 33-year-old politician is all set to marry a 32-year-old doctor-turned-sub-collector.

OneIndia News