A leader in Delhi could be next Goa CM: Is Parrikar on his way back?

New Delhi, Jan 13: A leader in Delhi could be made the next Chief Minister of Goa, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said at a press conference. This statement has given rise to speculation that Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar, is likely on his way back to Goa if the BJP wins the assembly elections.

[Also Read: BJP releases list of 29 candidates for Goa assembly polls]

While the present CM of Goa, Laxmikant Parsekar, figures in the list of candidates released by the BJP, the party has, however, not announced his name as the CM. Parrikar will be the party's star campaigner and going by what Gadakari said, it is likely that he would return to Goa as the CM, if the legislators elect him as their leader.

Although Parrikar has refused to comment, there have been several instances in the past where he has suggested that he wanted to return to Goa. He said several times that his heart is in Goa and he never liked New Delhi.

Gadkari during the presser said that Parrikar has not expressed his willingness to return to Goa. However, all options are open, he added. He said that it is the legislators who would elect the leader and also added that Parsekar could also be in the race.

Meanwhile, BJP sources tell OneIndia that the issue regarding the next CM has been discussed with party president Amit Shah. None in the BJP would have a problem if Parrikar decides to return to Goa. However, it is to be seen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi approves of this decision since it was he who insisted that Parrikar takes up the Defence portfolio.

OneIndia News