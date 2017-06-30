A K Jyoti of Gujarat cadre will be next Chief Election Commissioner

Achal Kumar Jyoti will take over as the next Chief Election Commissioner of India. He would take over from Nasim Zaidi who is due to retire on July 6. Zaidi took over as the 20th CEC of India on April 19 2015.

A K Jyoti is currently the Election Commissioner of India along with O P Rawat. Jyoti born on 23 January 1953 is an IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. The 64 year old Jyoti has also served as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat. He has also served as the Chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). After retiring as the chief secretary in January 2013, he was appointed as the State Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat.

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 12:38 [IST]
