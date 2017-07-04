A K Jyoti appointed Chief Election Commissioner

Achal Kumar Jyoti has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. He will take charge on July 6. He takes over from Nasim Zaidi. Jyoti, currently the Election Commissioner will become the 21st CEC.

A K Jyoti is currently the Election Commissioner of India along with O P Rawat. Jyoti born on 23 January 1953 is an IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre. The 64 year old Jyoti has also served as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat. He has also served as the Chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004 and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). After retiring as the chief secretary in January 2013, he was appointed as the State Vigilance Commissioner of Gujarat.

OneIndia News