On Nov 8, we began a war against corruption: Narendra Modi

Mumbai, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that November 8 was the day when the government began a war against corruption and black money. "A historic decision was taken on Nov 8," Modi said after laying the foundation stone for the Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai.

Modi said that even though people faced hardships after demonetisation, they continued to support the government. "There were efforts to mislead and even intimidate people but they supported us in the battle against corruption and black money," he added.

Modi said that the fight against corruption and black money will not stop until we emerge victorious. "The government is committed to end corruption and will take all steps to end it. This is a cleanliness drive against corruption," he said.

"If corrupt people are not scared of Modi, are not scared of the government it is okay, But you should be scared of the 125 crore people of the country who have set out as soldiers against corruption and black money. They will not tolerate you anymore," he said.

Speaking about development, Modi said development is the solution to all problems, it is the way ahead. "Development should be sustainable, should offer opportunity to the poor to empower themselves," he said.

OneIndia News