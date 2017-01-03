A funeral in J&K: This time for a cop and not a terrorist

Srinagar, Jan 3: The scene was a bit didfferent this time around in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The state, which has witnessed so many funerals of terrorists being attended by large numbers, decided to pay homage to a cop slain by terrorists.

Constable Abdul Kareem was killed on Saturday by terrorists at Chougal in Kupwara. The funeral led by Langate Member of Legislative Assembly Engineer Rashid, known for his pro-separatist views was a different sight all together.

One of Kareem's neighbours was quoted by the media, "This is not fair, this is anti-Islam. If the terrorists think this is Jihad then ask the constable's wife who is delivering a child today.".

The times, they are a'changin'?

The funeral accorded to Kareem is indeed a sign that things are gradually changing in the Valley. When one thinks of the situation there, the thought immediately goes back to July 9 when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's funeral was attended by scores of people chanting anti-India slogans.

The Wani funeral is not the only instance. There have been several more such incidents where thousands of people have turned up at the funerals of terrorists. It had become an extremely worrying sign for the government to witness such a large number of locals attend funerals of terrorists.

Kareem's death needs to be condemned in the harshest possible manner. However, in his death this brave policeman has changed the face of the Valley. To witness a large number of people attending his funeral is a sign that things changing gradually in the Valley.

Those who attended the funeral were vocal about their views. A majority said that this is anti-Islam to kill a policeman. Those who killed Kareem are not soldiers, but terrorists, the people in the crowd said.

OneIndia News