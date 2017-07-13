A fatal puncture that gave terrorists an hour to plot attack on Amarnath yatris

A flat tyre between Pampre and Bijbehara proved to be fatal and gave the terrorists an opportunity to target the bus carrying Amarnath yatris on Monday. Seven persons were killed in the attack carried out by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The police say that the terrorists who were on bikes had attacked the bus twice. Sources further point out that the puncture delayed the bus by almost an hour. A report to this effect has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry. The tourists became vulnerable as the terrorists had ample time to plot their next move. While the bus was trailed for two days before the attack, investigators believe that the attack would have been countered by the security forces. However it was the stopping of the bus for over an hour that gave the terrorists advantage, sources also say.

What gave the terrorists further advantage was that the bus was not accompanied by any convoy. Moreover the bus was not registered with the Amarnath yatra board as a result of which it was not under any security cordon. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Baltal when it came under attack.

OneIndia News