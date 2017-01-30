A dinner in Pakistan that has Indian agencies worried

New Delhi, Jan 30: A dinner hosted by the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Islamabad has yet again reiterated the fact that Pakistan has done little to curb terror groups. The dinner was hosted for the leaders of the Muslim World League by the chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed. The Muslim World League is an NGO based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia that propagates Islamic teachings specifically Wahhabism.

The dinner was also attended by leaders of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, Jamaat-e-Islami and Ansar ul Ummah. All these groups are on the ban list for propagating religious extremism.

The meeting according to officials was held to discuss ways of spreading the Wahabi culture. Some groups in Saudi Arabia have been actively propagating religious extremism. The Wahabi culture which is also followed by the Islamic State is spreading at a rapid pace in India as well.

Intelligence Bureau officials have cautioned against the spread of Wahhabism especially in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Officials in India say that that the dinner held on Saturday clearly shows that Islamabad has failed to crack down on any of the terrorist groups. It was a brazen act that took place right under the nose of the Pakistan officials and they have not been able to curb terror related activities, the IB official also informed.

OneIndia News