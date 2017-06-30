93 candidates drop out of presidential poll

About 93 candidates dropped out of the presidential election, including one who called himself God and another who had listed Abraham Lincoln, Einstein among his proposers, leaving only Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar in the fray.

Devidayal Agrawal of Panipat called himself God and a "supreme power" who does not need 50 MLAs or MPs as proposers. "I have become God and Supreme Power, Meira Kumar and Ramnath Kovind should not be elected President. Do they have a magic wand?" he wrote in his nomination, with a warning: "If my appeal will not be listened then heavy magnitude earthquake will appear in New Delhi. I should be elected President. I am the biggest scientist of the world, " reported Indianexpress.

Vinod Kumar, another candidate from Haryana, had listed his proposers as Bhagat Singh, Vivekananda, Nelson Mandela, B R Ambedkar, Subash Chandra Bose, J F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Lenin, besides Martin Luther, Lincoln and Einstein.

Out of 95 candidates, including four each by Kovind and Meira Kumar, 93 were rejected for various reasons. The first 35 candidates were rejected for not including a certified copy of the electoral roll. The rest were rejected on grounds such as the absence of a list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders, and failure to deposit the nomination fee of Rs 15,000.

The presidential election is due on July 17, while the last date for the nomination was June 28.

