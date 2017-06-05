900-yr old statue of Lord Buddha recovered in Delhi

A 900-year-old statue of Lord Buddha stolen from Arunachal Pradesh was recovered from Majnu Ka Tilla area in Delhi one Monday.

The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested two people in connection with the case.

According to News18 reports, the accused have been identified as Ngawang Tsundue (29), and Lobsang Gakey Sherpa (26).

Tsundue reportedly confessed to stealing the statue. He said he came to India in 2009-2010, but he is a permanent resident of Tibet.

During his stay in Himachal Pradesh, Tsundue met with the daughter of head of Cheepa, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. He married her but later got divorced.

Later, he came to know of the high religious and social value of the idol. He knew he would get a lot of money if he sold the idol.

Police will get the transit remand and will hand over the accused and the property to Arunachal Police.

