90 per cent MLAs support Akhilesh, claims uncle Ram Gopal

With both factions of the Samajwadi Party staking a claim on party symbol, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said the faction led by Akhilesh ought to considered as SP, since he has the support of majority of MLAs.

"We have told EC that 90 per cent of MLAs are supporting Akhilesh Yadav ji and hence party led by him must be considered as SP," ANI quoted Rom Gopal Yadav as saying.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had on Monday met the Election Commission in which he staked a claim over the party's symbol. He had said that Rom Gopal Yadav has no right to take any decisions as he was expelled from the party.

On Sunday, a convention of the SP led by Ram Gopal had declared Akhilesh Yadav as the party chief. The meeting was declared unconstitutional by Mulayam.

Differences within the party came out in the open soon after Mulayam announced the names of the candidates who will be contesting on the SP ticket in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a defiant move, Akhilesh Yadav released a separate list of candidates later. This led to Akhilesh's expulsion from the party, which was later revoked.

