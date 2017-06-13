9 CRPF soldiers injured in Tral grenade attack

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, June 13: Nine security personnel were injured on Tuesday after the terrorists hurled a grenade at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Terrorists lobbed grenade at camp of CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 pm.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

A CRPF sub-inspector and three police constables were injured in the explosion. The injured have been shifted to hospital, out of which three persons were said to be in critical condition.

In a similar incident on Monday, at least two CRPF personnel were injured after militants fired UBGL grenade at a camp in the same region.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu, kashmir, grenade, terrorist, attack

Other articles published on Jun 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...