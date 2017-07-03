86 per cent of UP's gaushala grant went to NGO run by Akhilesh's sister-in-law

An RTI reply has revealed that 86% of the total grant given by Uttar Pradesh Gau Sewa Ayog to gaushala and cow protection organizations went to the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in- law, Aparna Yadav's Jeev Ashraya NGO.

The NGO runs the Kanha Upwan gaushala near Amausi, owned by Lucknow Nagar Nigam. The information was obtained following an RTI application filed by Ayog's PIO Sanjay Yadav.

In the five-year period between 2012 to 2017, the Ayog gave a total grant of Rs 9.66 crore, of which Rs 8.35 crore was given only to Jeev Ashraya.

During the financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15, Jeev Ashraya was the only NGO to be given this grant to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.41 crore respectively.

In the financial year 2015-16 Jeev Ashraya got Rs 2.58 crore while Sripad Baba gaushala, Vrindavan received Rs 41 lakh. Further, in 2016-17 of the total grant of Rs 3.45 crore, Jeev Ashraya received Rs 2.55 crore.

