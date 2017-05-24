84 anti-Sikh riots: Court asks CBI to seize Jagdish Tytler’s passport

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, whose is an accused in the 1984 riots that took place in Delhi following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has run into fresh legal trouble.

Now, a court in Delhi has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to take possession of his passport, after the agency told the court that Tytler had wrongly submitted in his passport renewal application that he had no criminal proceedings pending against him.

According to reports, Special Judge Bharat Parashar said, "I am willing to believe that was a bona fide mistake by some clerk, but your response should have been to inform the passport office straightaway that the passport was issued by mistake."

Tytler was handed over his renewed passport when he visited the passport office on Monday to find out the status of his passport. In order to go abroad between May 25 and June 6, he had on May 10 moved an application seeking renewal of his passport as well as court permission to travel abroad.

Following this Tytler submitted an application on Tuesday morning where he asked for the withdrawal of a case seeking renewal of his passport on the basis that he had been issued one already. His passport had not been renewed earlier due to lack of No Objection Certificate from the police.

"There should be an FIR against you, but right now I am not giving any opinion on this case and leave it to for further necessary action," the special judge reportedly said.

The court had decided to hear the application when the CBI submitted in court that Tytler had checked the wrong box in the passport application which pointed to there being no criminal case pending against him.

Advocate Kamna Vohra, the counsel for the widow of a riot victim in a case related to riots in Pul Bangash, called the court order a positive development as he said this will ensure that Tytler will not leave the country. "There are many cases pending against him, including the ones that have nothing to do with 1984 anti-Sikh riots," Vohra reportedly said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court had asked the CBI to reopen the case against him related to the Pul Bangash riots after the agency had given him a clean chit thrice.

