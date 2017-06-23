82,000 people affected by flood in Assam, one killed in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 23: One person was killed in Guwahati on Thursday after getting electrocuted. This was the third death in eight days in Guwahati, prompting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to call an emergency meeting to identify corrective measures to tackle the flood.

Flood situation in Assam worsened with over 82,000 people affected in four districts in the state. According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 82,500 people are affected by flood in Lakhimpur, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj districts.

ASDMA said 146 villages are under water, while 500 hectares of crop land have been damaged. Authorities are running 256 relief camps and distribution points, where over 500 people are taking shelter at this moment.

PTI