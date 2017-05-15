80-year-old woman sells 6 goats to build toilet for mother-in-law

In an act of kindness which set example for rural households, an 80-year-old woman gifted a toilet to her 102-year-old mother-in-law by selling six goats in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Grandson Ramprakash said his grandmother fell and fractured her leg. She was not able to move. So his mother sold goats to get a toilet constructed. Reason has been different, but Ramprakash's family is contributing in its own capacity to the BJP government's ambitious project Swachh Bharat Mission.

It may be recalled that a woman from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district mortgaged her jewellery to make bricks and construct more than 100 toilets in Sanna village. Kajal Roy started with 50 toilets and completed it on time. When faced with shortage of funds she had to keep her jewellery on mortgage to meet with the demands. But, She wont regret about mortgaging her jewellery.

In fact, the Union Government has set the objective of universal access to toilets by 2019. The target is to construct close to 10 crore toilets in a period of five years. When the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on 2nd October 2014, only around four out of ten rural households the country had access to a toilet within their household.

OneIndia News