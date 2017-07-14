8 Sikh pilgrims missing in Uttarakhand; search operations on

Search operations are underway after eight pilgrims, including two US citizens, went missing from Chamoli's Govindghat who had come to visit Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, reports said.

Families of all the eight Sikh pilgrims from Punjab failed to establish contacts with them since July 6.

#Uttarakhand: 8 pilgrims go missing from Chamoli's Govindghat, had come to visit Hemkund Sahib. FIR lodged, search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/f3Tcg4p0QY — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

Luvpreet Singh of Amritsar has complained all the pilgrims had come to Hemkunt Sahib from Amritsar on July 6 by an Innova (PB-06-AB-5472). There has been no information since the driver called his family to inform that they were returning after having paid their obeisance at the gurdwara, reports Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday established contact with the Amritsar district administration to know about the two Sikh US citizens, Harkewal Singh and Premjit Singh.

some of the pilgrims contacted their family members on July 6 from Gobind Ghat and told that they are returning home. Later their phones are switched off.

Sri Hemkunt Sahib is situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above the sea level in the Himalayan ranges of northern India. It is a popular centre of Sikh Pilgrimage which is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the world every summer.

According to Bachitra Natak, the autobiographical account of the tenth Guru, Gobind Singh, it was at Hemkunt 'adorned with seven snow peaks' that he meditated in his previous birth.

OneIndia News