The central government employees can expect some good news soon as the the committee is set to meet to discuss the allowances as per the 7th Pay Commission. Over 50 lakh employees have complained about the delay in the report being submitted.

Sources say that the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) can meet today to deliberate over their reformed allowance structure. During the meeting, this committee of secretaries will go through the recommendations of Lavasa Committee regarding allowances and then submit it to the Union Cabinet for approval.

While the issues relating to the central government continues to drag, there are states which have been quick in implementing the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.

Chhattisgarh

The Raman Singh government implemented the 7th Pay Commission for the state on March 30. This benefited at least 3 lakh government employees.

Bihar

State Cabinet put the 7th pay commission in effect for its employees. As a result of this salaries were increased by 14 to 15 per cent. The pay hike will benefit 3.6 Bihar state government personnel and 6 lakh pensioners. Maharashtra

In Maharashtra state government announced the 7th Panel on March 31. It cost the state Rs 500 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K government mentioned in its budget that the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented from April 2018. This would give a hike of 23.5 per cent to its employees and pensioners.

