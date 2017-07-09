7th Pay Commission: What is suitcase and cycle allowance

The Union Government on Friday, notified the allowances revised by the 7th Pay Commission. According to the notification, the central government employees will start getting revised allowances from July onwards.

There are several allowances that the pay commission had sought to abolish. However the government decided to retain some of them. Among the unique allowances that were retained were the cycle allowance, suitcase allowance among others.

Briefcase allowance There are certain government employees who are entitled for this allowance. The allowance is the one on the expenses incurred on the purchase of a briefcase. The category of briefcase would also include a bag or purse for ladies. The periodicity of reimbursement is restricted to once in three years. The amount goes up to Rs 10,000 for officers in the secretary level. The panel had sought a status quo on this allowance and the government retained it. Toilet soap allowance This allowance is given to Group B and C combatised personnel of the Assam rifles at Rs 90 per month. Cycle allowance The pay panel recommended abolishing it but the government retained it and doubled the amount from existing Rs 90 per month to Rs 180. The allowance is paid to the staff of other departments such as railways too where the duties include the use of a bicycle. Book allowance This allowance is given to trainee officers of the Indian Foreign Services. It is a one time grant of Rs 15,000. The pay panel had recommended retaining it and the government did so. Secret allowance This is given to the Cabinet Secretariats who deal with top-secret papers. It is a secret amount and the government will not tell the amount. It is paid on monthly basis depending on the post held by the official.

OneIndia News