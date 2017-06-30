7th Pay Commission: Travel allowance calculator with table

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations on travel allowance or TA was implemented by the Union Cabinet with no changes.

Allowances not indexed to DA were raised by a factor of 2.25 and the partially indexed ones by a factor of 1.5. The quantum of allowances paid as a percentage of pay was rationalised by a factor of 0.8.

Statement on TA The pay panel had said in its report, "For most of the allowances that were retained, the 7th CPC recommended a raise commensurate with inflation as reflected in the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA). Accordingly, fully DA-indexed allowances such as Transport Allowance were not given any raise. Allowances not indexed to DA were raised by a factor of 2.25 and the partially indexed ones by a factor of 1.5. The quantum of allowances paid as a percentage of pay was rationalised by a factor of 0.8." Existing TA rates This table below shows the existing rates of TA. What TA you will get now 7th Pay Commission recommendations on TA table. TA calculator You can check out this calculator to calculate your TA or transport allowance. Check calculator here

