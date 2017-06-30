7th Pay Commission: Travel allowance calculator with table

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations on travel allowance or TA was implemented by the Union Cabinet with no changes.
Allowances not indexed to DA were raised by a factor of 2.25 and the partially indexed ones by a factor of 1.5. The quantum of allowances paid as a percentage of pay was rationalised by a factor of 0.8.
Statement on TA
The pay panel had said in its report, "For most of the allowances that were retained, the 7th CPC recommended a raise commensurate with inflation as reflected in the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA).
TA calculator
You can check out this calculator to calculate your TA or transport allowance.
