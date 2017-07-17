7th Pay Commission: Travel allowance at Rs 15,750 set to kick in

The central government employees are set to get tansport allowance of Rs 15,750 in their July salaries after the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were notified by the government.

Transport Allowance is granted to cover the expenditure involved in commuting between place of residence and place of duty.

The government notification states that the transport allowance shall be admissible to the government allowance at the following rates.

Officers in Pay Level 14 and higher, who are entitled to the use of official car, will have the option to avail themselves of the existing facility or to draw the Transport Allowance at the rate of Rs 15,750 plus DA per month. Differently abled employees will continue to be paid at double rate, subject to a minimum of Rs 2,250 plus DA.

The cities where the higher rate of TA is applicable are as follows:

Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Coimbatore and Ghaziabad.

OneIndia News