7th Pay Commission: Transport allowance gives a lower amount of money, find out how

After the 7th Pay Commission recommendations were cleared by the Union Cabinet, all central government employees are eager to know how much salary they would be getting.
Most of the Allowances , especially the fully DA indexed Allowances are not given any hike. The Govt servants will be getting more or less same amount from this.
Transport Allowance will be lower
The Transport Allowance, one of such Allowance of fully DA indexed has left government employees disappointed.
Surprisingly, there is a marginal decrease in the amount of TA to be paid under the 7th Pay Commission.
Employees in Level 1 and 2 category are losing considerable amount after the revision of Transport Allowance.
If you calculate your Transport Allowance, you will able to know the difference between the amount of Transport Allowance paid under the 6th Pay Commission and to be paid under the new pay panel.
Marginal decrease
It has been observed that there is a marginal decrease in the TA for the Level 3 and above.
Whereas for Level 1 and 2, they will get less money after switching over to the 7th Pay Commission.
Not a bonanza
The Employees those who were in 1800 GP and 1900 GP and pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above will be losing considerable amount on switching over.
It is surely not a bonanza for government servants who fall under the Category of GP 1800 and GP 1900 with pay in the pay band equivalent to Rs.7440 and above. They will be losing Rs 2372 due to the pay revision.
OneIndia News