7th Pay Commission: Transport allowance gives a lower amount of money, find out how

Transport Allowance will be lower

The Transport Allowance, one of such Allowance of fully DA indexed has left government employees disappointed.

Surprisingly, there is a marginal decrease in the amount of TA to be paid under the 7th Pay Commission.

Employees in Level 1 and 2 category are losing considerable amount after the revision of Transport Allowance.

If you calculate your Transport Allowance, you will able to know the difference between the amount of Transport Allowance paid under the 6th Pay Commission and to be paid under the new pay panel.

You can use this TA calculator: