7th Pay Commission: To maintain industrial peace is govt considering allowance from July 2016?

Group C staff deprived

The letter further states, " We are quite thankful that after a long wait the Union Cabinet has given its approval for implementation of recommendations of the Committee on Allowances(Ashok Lavasa Committee) as recommended by the pay commission."

"As you are aware that, during the meeting of the Empowered Committee, held under your Chairmanship, we had requested for its early implementation, but unfortunately a long time has been taken by the said committee for finalizing the allowances."

"We are thankful to the Government of India for agreeing in principle for House Rent Allowance @ 10%,20% and 30% to the Central Government Employees working in levels 1 to 3, but depriving other staff, particularly Group `C' staff, which has resulted in lot of discontentment among the Central Government Employees. Staff Side(JCM) is also thankful to the government for reducing 50% Dearness."

"Allowance barrier to 25% for future enhancement of HRA to 09,18 and 27% and restoring 10,20 and 30% on 50% Dearness Allowance, but at the same time would have appreciated if the same formula should have been envisaged for other allowances which are DA indexed."