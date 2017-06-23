7th Pay Commission: Start a petition for higher allowances, tables with rates here

There has been a considerable delay for the government to announce higher allowances and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission. All central government employees are keeping a close watch on June 28 when the Cabinet is expected to meet and clear the two issues.

If you are frustrated with the wait and want to reach out to the government you could start a petition and get your colleagues, friends and family members to sign it. Meanwhile you could also take a look at the tables below on allowances.

Travel allowances This table will give you details on travel allowances DA table The calculation method that was recommended by the 6th Pay Commission was radically different from the ones suggested by all the previous Pay Commissions. Dearness Allowance, which was increasing by 1 or 2% until the 5th Pay Commission suddenly shot up to double-digit numbers. Until the 5th CPC, the All India Consumer Price Index Number for Industrial Workers 1982 = 100 was used for calculating dearness allowance. From the 6th Pay Commission onwards, CPI (IW) 2001 = 100 was used for calculating the DA, 7thpaycommission news says. TA table Transport Allowance (TPTA) is granted to cover the expenditure involved in commuting between place of residence and place of duty. HRA table Start a petition If you want to reach out to the government directly and urge it to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, higher allowances and HRA you could start a petition here. Once you start the petition, you could tell your colleagues, friends and family members to sign on it. Create petition and sign it here

OneIndia News