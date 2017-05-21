7th Pay Commission: Rs 29,300 crore for allowances set to be released this week

Update on allowances this week:

The revised allowance structure as per the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission would be announced this week, sources have confirmed. The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) is looking into the recommendations following which it would be presented before the Union Cabinet next week, the source also said.

The 7th pay commission had proposed a total of 196 allowances; a Committee of Allowances was formed under the Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa to screen them.