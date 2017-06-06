7th Pay Commission: Rs 29,300 cr for allowances, HRA to be set aside by Govt

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries which submitted its report on higher allowances and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission has also recommended a hike. It is to been seen if the Cabinet will take up the matter on Wednesday and clear all the proposals made by the E-CoS.

If the hikes are good, then there is expected to be a rush to fill up the vacancies. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his budget speech that the government intends to bring in 2.83 lakh jobs vacancies. The same would be generated by next year.

The Pay Scale The 7th Pay Commission which was okayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended a host of measures. 14.27 percent hike will be provided in the basic pay including 138.71 per cent hike in housing allowance (HRA) and 49.79 per cent for other allowances. The Commission also recommended doing away with 53 of the 196 allowances the government employees get besides moderation in several others. Rs 29,300 crore to be set aside The overall hike in allowances is expected to add a burden of Rs 29,300 crore. This would mean under HRA it would be Rs 17,200 crore and Rs 12,100 crore under other allowances. The government is working out the modalities and is expected to announce some good news which the employees have been waiting for all these months. Rush for jobs Several applicants will come forward to fill up the 2.83 lakh job vacancies to be generated by next year. Most of the candidates would look to apply for jobs offered by SSC, IBPS, SBI, Public Service Commissions. Workforce to be increased Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his budget speech that the government intends to bring in 2.83 lakh jobs vacancies. The same would be generated by next year. As per the budget documents, the workforce of the central government establishments would be 35.67 lakh in 2018, about 2.83 lakh more than the actual head count of 32.84 lakh in 2016. Jobs at SBI PO The SBI is undertaking a recruitment process for 2,313 Probationary Officer posts. It is also recruiting for Special Management Executive. The SBI will also publishing the vacancy list for SBI Clerk, SBI Assistant. Candidates can get the latest update on SBI Recruitment through the official portal sbi.co.in. 92 lakh applications in Railways Recently 92 lakh applications were received by the Indian Railways. The applications were for RRB NTPC. 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and the main exam turned out to be one of the biggest. IBPS Soon the IBPS would start its recruitment process. There are plenty of opportunities in institutes of Banking and Personnel Selection. A common written examination is conducted in this regard. The IBPS will start its recruitment process for IBPS PO, Clerk, Specialist Officers Posts and RRB Exam for Officers and Office Assistant Posts. Police, aviation 1.06 lakh more workforce will be added in police departments to take the total number to 11,13,689 by next year. The Aviation Industry will also introduce job opportunities for the candidates. Also, there would be 20,442 more workforces from its strength of 4,48,840.

OneIndia News