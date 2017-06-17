7th Pay Commission: Revised pay rules notified, pay band table as per gazette

Date of effect

These rules may be called the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2017. They shall be deemed to have come into force on the 1st day of January, 2016.

In the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016,-

(a) in rule 3, in clause (v), for the figures "2006", the figures "2016" shall be substituted ;

(b) in rule 12, for the words "the date of notification of these rules.", the following shall be substituted, namely:-

"1st January, 2016 and the same shall apply to the pay of officers coming on deputation to posts in the Central Government which are not covered under the Central Staffing Scheme.";

(c) in the Schedule,-

(i) for PART A, the following PART shall be substituted, namely