7th Pay Commission: Revised pay rules notified, pay band table as per gazette

The 7th Pay Commission revised pay rules have been notified. The June 15th gazette states that the revised pay rules shall be deemed to have come into force on January 1 2016.
The notification also provides important details on the pay bands for central government employees. Further it also gives the exact details of the post, existing and revised pay grade. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Amendment notification
In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to article 309 of the Constitution and clause (5) of article 148 of the Constitution and after consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General in relation to persons serving in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the President hereby makes the following rules to amend the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016.
Date of effect
These rules may be called the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2017. They shall be deemed to have come into force on the 1st day of January, 2016.
In the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016,-
(a) in rule 3, in clause (v), for the figures "2006", the figures "2016" shall be substituted ;
(b) in rule 12, for the words "the date of notification of these rules.", the following shall be substituted, namely:-
"1st January, 2016 and the same shall apply to the pay of officers coming on deputation to posts in the Central Government which are not covered under the Central Staffing Scheme.";
(c) in the Schedule,-
(i) for PART A, the following PART shall be substituted, namely
