7th Pay Commission: Revised pay matrix under all pay bands for central government employees

The Union government increased the minimum wage of over 80 per cent of Central Government employees from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The revised income of Central Government employees under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band has finally increased. The pay band under which central government employees will be paid has been divided into four categories - from 4200, 4600, 4800 and 5400, which is further divided into 40 levels.

Central government employees under the 5,200-20,200 pay band have been divided into five categories from Grade 1800 to 2800. This has further been divided into 40 levels.

Defence Pay Matrix The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod for the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission. 9,300 to 34,800 pay band Pay Band 5200-20200 9300-34800 15600-39100 Grade

Pay 1800 1900 2000 2400 2800 4200 4600 4800 5400 5400 6600 Level 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 30 42300 47100 51500 60300 68600 83600 105900 112400 124900 132000 160000 31 43600 48500 53000 62100 70700 86100 109100 115800 128600 136000 164800 32 44900 50000 54600 64000 72800 88700 112400 119300 132500 140100 169700 33 46200 51500 56200 65900 75000 91400 115800 122900 136500 144300 174800 34 47600 53000 57900 67900 77300 94100 119300 126600 140600 148600 180000 35 49000 54600 59600 69900 79600 96900 122900 130400 144800 153100 185400 36 50500 56200 61400 72000 82000 99800 126600 134300 149100 157700 191000 37 52000 57900 63200 74200 84500 102800 130400 138300 153600 162400 196700 38 53600 59600 65100 76400 87000 105900 134300 142400 158200 167300 202600 39 55200 61400 67100 78700 89600 109100 138300 146700 162900 172300 208700 40 56900 63200 69100 81100 92300 112400 142400 151100 167800 177500 Revision of pension In June 2016 the Union Cabinet while approving the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations also approved the changed method of pension revision recommended by the Central Pay Commission for pre-2016 pensioners.

30 42300 47100 51500 60300 68600 83600 105900 112400 124900 132000 160000 31 43600 48500 53000 62100 70700 86100 109100 115800 128600 136000 164800 32 44900 50000 54600 64000 72800 88700 112400 119300 132500 140100 169700 33 46200 51500 56200 65900 75000 91400 115800 122900 136500 144300 174800 34 47600 53000 57900 67900 77300 94100 119300 126600 140600 148600 180000 35 49000 54600 59600 69900 79600 96900 122900 130400 144800 153100 185400 36 50500 56200 61400 72000 82000 99800 126600 134300 149100 157700 191000 37 52000 57900 63200 74200 84500 102800 130400 138300 153600 162400 196700 38 53600 59600 65100 76400 87000 105900 134300 142400 158200 167300 202600 39 55200 61400 67100 78700 89600 109100 138300 146700 162900 172300 208700 40 56900 63200 69100 81100 92300 112400 142400 151100 167800 177500

