7th Pay Commission: Revised pay matrix under all pay bands for central government employees

The Union government increased the minimum wage of over 80 per cent of Central Government employees from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The revised income of Central Government employees under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band has finally increased. The pay band under which central government employees will be paid has been divided into four categories - from 4200, 4600, 4800 and 5400, which is further divided into 40 levels.
Central government employees under the 5,200-20,200 pay band have been divided into five categories from Grade 1800 to 2800. This has further been divided into 40 levels.
5,200-20,200 pay band
|Pay Band
|5200-20200
|9300-34800
|15600-39100
|Grade
Pay
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2400
|2800
|4200
|4600
|4800
|5400
|5400
|6600
|Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|1
|18000
|19900
|21700
|25500
|29200
|35400
|44900
|47600
|53100
|56100
|67700
|2
|18500
|20500
|22400
|26300
|30100
|36500
|46200
|49000
|54700
|57800
|69700
|3
|19100
|21100
|23100
|27100
|31000
|37600
|47600
|50500
|56300
|59500
|71800
|4
|19700
|21700
|23800
|27900
|31900
|38700
|49000
|52000
|58000
|61300
|74000
|5
|20300
|22400
|24500
|28700
|32900
|39900
|50500
|53600
|59700
|63100
|76200
|6
|20900
|23100
|25200
|29600
|33900
|41100
|52000
|55200
|61500
|65000
|78500
|7
|21500
|23800
|26000
|30500
|34900
|42300
|53600
|56900
|63300
|67000
|80900
|8
|22100
|24500
|26800
|31400
|35900
|43600
|55200
|58600
|65200
|69000
|83300
|9
|22800
|25200
|27600
|32300
|37000
|44900
|56900
|60400
|67200
|71100
|85800
|10
|23500
|26000
|28400
|33300
|38100
|46200
|58600
|62200
|69200
|73200
|88400
|11
|24200
|26800
|29300
|34300
|39200
|47600
|60400
|64100
|71300
|75400
|91100
|12
|24900
|27600
|30200
|35300
|40400
|49000
|62200
|66000
|73400
|77700
|93800
|13
|25600
|28400
|31100
|36400
|41600
|50500
|64100
|68000
|75600
|80000
|96600
|14
|26400
|29300
|32000
|37500
|42800
|52000
|66000
|70000
|77900
|82400
|99500
|15
|27200
|30200
|33000
|38600
|44100
|53600
|68000
|72100
|80200
|84900
|102500
|16
|28000
|31100
|34000
|39800
|45400
|55200
|70000
|74300
|82600
|87400
|105600
|17
|28800
|32000
|35000
|41000
|46800
|56900
|72100
|76500
|85100
|90000
|108800
|18
|29700
|33000
|36100
|42200
|48200
|58600
|74300
|78800
|87700
|92700
|112100
|19
|30600
|34000
|37200
|43500
|49600
|60400
|76500
|81200
|90300
|95500
|115500
|20
|31500
|35000
|38300
|44800
|51100
|62200
|78800
|83600
|93000
|98400
|119000
|21
|32400
|36100
|39400
|46100
|52600
|64100
|81200
|86100
|95800
|101400
|122600
|22
|33400
|37200
|40600
|47500
|54200
|66000
|83600
|88700
|98700
|104400
|126300
|23
|34400
|38300
|41800
|48900
|55800
|68000
|86100
|91400
|101700
|107500
|130100
|24
|35400
|39400
|43100
|50400
|57500
|70000
|88700
|94100
|104800
|110700
|134000
|25
|36500
|40600
|44400
|51900
|59200
|72100
|91400
|96900
|107900
|114000
|138000
|26
|37600
|41800
|45700
|53500
|61000
|74300
|94100
|99800
|111100
|117400
|142100
|27
|38700
|43100
|47100
|55100
|62800
|76500
|96900
|102800
|114400
|120900
|146400
|28
|39900
|44400
|48500
|56800
|64700
|78800
|99800
|105900
|117800
|124500
|150800
|29
|41100
|45700
|50000
|58500
|66600
|81200
|102800
|109100
|121300
|128200
|155300
Defence Pay Matrix
The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod for the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission.
9,300 to 34,800 pay band
|Pay Band
|5200-20200
|9300-34800
|15600-39100
|Grade
Pay
|1800
|1900
|2000
|2400
|2800
|4200
|4600
|4800
|5400
|5400
|6600
|Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|30
|42300
|47100
|51500
|60300
|68600
|83600
|105900
|112400
|124900
|132000
|160000
|31
|43600
|48500
|53000
|62100
|70700
|86100
|109100
|115800
|128600
|136000
|164800
|32
|44900
|50000
|54600
|64000
|72800
|88700
|112400
|119300
|132500
|140100
|169700
|33
|46200
|51500
|56200
|65900
|75000
|91400
|115800
|122900
|136500
|144300
|174800
|34
|47600
|53000
|57900
|67900
|77300
|94100
|119300
|126600
|140600
|148600
|180000
|35
|49000
|54600
|59600
|69900
|79600
|96900
|122900
|130400
|144800
|153100
|185400
|36
|50500
|56200
|61400
|72000
|82000
|99800
|126600
|134300
|149100
|157700
|191000
|37
|52000
|57900
|63200
|74200
|84500
|102800
|130400
|138300
|153600
|162400
|196700
|38
|53600
|59600
|65100
|76400
|87000
|105900
|134300
|142400
|158200
|167300
|202600
|39
|55200
|61400
|67100
|78700
|89600
|109100
|138300
|146700
|162900
|172300
|208700
|40
|56900
|63200
|69100
|81100
|92300
|112400
|142400
|151100
|167800
|177500
OneIndia News