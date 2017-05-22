7th Pay Commission: Revised income under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band, how it works

One more week

The central government employees have to wait for one more week to receive any update on the revised allowance structure as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. Last month, the Committee on Allowance headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted its final report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which now examined by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) which is expected to take a final call next week after presenting their opinion in front of the Union Cabinet.

On the other side, a large number of Central Government employees say that they are frustrated with the wait. The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees, including defence forces.