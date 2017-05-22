7th Pay Commission: Revised income under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band, how it works

The central government employees have to wait for one more week to receive any update on the revised allowance structure as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

The union government increased the minimum wage of over 80 per cent of Central Government employees from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The revised income of Central Government employees under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band has finally increased. The pay band under which central government employees will be paid has been divided into four categories - from 4200, 4600, 4800 and 5400, which is further divided into 40 levels.

The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod for the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission.

This unanimous decision will benefit over 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners. This will come into effect from January 1, 2016. A rough estimate suggests that the pension bill alone is likely to affect the government exchequer by Rs 1,76,071 crore.

In June 2016 the Union Cabinet while approving the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations also approved the changed method of pension revision recommended by the Central Pay Commission for pre-2016 pensioners.

The central government employees have to wait for one more week to receive any update on the revised allowance structure as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. Last month, the Committee on Allowance headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted its final report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which now examined by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) which is expected to take a final call next week after presenting their opinion in front of the Union Cabinet.

On the other side, a large number of Central Government employees say that they are frustrated with the wait. The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees, including defence forces.

Pay Band 900 to 34800 pay band
Grade 4200 4600 4800 5400
Level 6 7 8 9
1 35400 44900 47600 53100
2 36500 46200 49000 54700
3 37600 47600 50500 56300
4 38700 49000 52000 58000
5 39900 50500 53600 59700
6 41100 52000 55200 61500
7 42300 53600 56900 63300
8 43600 55200 58600 65200
9 44900 56900 60400 67200
10 46200 58600 62200 69200
11 47600 60400 64100 71300
12 49000 62200 66000 73400
13 50500 64100 68000 75600
14 52000 66000 70000 77900
15 53600 68000 72100 80200
16 55200 70000 74300 82600
17 56900 72100 76500 85100
18 58600 74300 78800 87700
19 60400 76500 81200 90300
20 62200 78800 83600 93000
21 64100 81200 86100 95800
22 66000 83600 88700 98700
23 68000 86100 91400 101700
24 70000 88700 94100 104800
25 72100 91400 96900 107900
26 74300 94100 99800 111100
27 76500 96900 102800 114400
28 78800 99800 105900 117800
29 81200 102800 109100 121300
30 83600 105900 112400 124900
31 86100 109100 115800 128600
32 88700 112400 119300 132500
33 91400 115800 122900 136500
34 94100 119300 126600 140600
35 96900 122900 130400 144800
36 99800 126600 134300 149100
37 102800 130400 138300 153600
38 105900 134300 142400 158200
39 109100 138300 146700 162900
40 112400 142400 151100 167800

