7th Pay Commission: Revised 'Dearness Relief' for pensioners soon

The Bharat Pensioners Samaj a conglomerate of over 725 Pensioners Associations has requested the government to implement the Dearness Relief as suggested by the 7th Pay Commission. Meanwhile the government which is in receipt of this letter is looking into the issue and says that an early resolution to the problem will be found.

A letter to this effect was handed over to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday. While expressing gratitude for the decision on the pay panel, they have sought the quick implementation on Dearness Relief.

National Pay The letter written by S C Maheshwari General Secretary of Bharat Pensioners Samaj states, " while expressing its gratitude to Govt. of India for the benevolent decision on the VII Central Pay Commission recommendations on the revision of Pension based on the ‘Notional Pay' on last pay drawn basis. DR not implemented The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations as well as benefit of revised ‘Dearness Relief' have not been implemented in respect of Pensioners retired from the Central Government autonomous bodies under various Central Ministries of Govt of India undertakings and Public Sector undertakings who are eligible to received Pension under CCS(Pension)Rules from the Govt. of India. Kindly order the early revision of Pension with Dearness Relief at the revised rates. CGHS benefits The Commission has recommended the extension of CGHS benefits to Postal Pensioners as well as takeover of remaining Postal Dispensaries. The Commission also recommended the introduction of comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for the Central Government employees and pensioners. These recommendations remain unimplemented so far. The excessive revision of CGHS subscription is causing hardships to the Pensioners. The Hon'ble Minister may kindly order the examination of these issues and order remedial mesasures at his earliest convenience.

OneIndia News