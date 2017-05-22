7th Pay Commission: Know about revised income under 9300 to 34800 pay band

The union government increased the minimum wage of over 80 per cent of Central Government employees from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The revised income of Central Government employees under 9,300 to 34,800 pay band has finally increased. The pay band under which central government employees will be paid has been divided into four categories - from 4200, 4600, 4800 and 5400, which is further divided into 40 levels.
24 stages
The Defence Pay Matrix, which was earlier divided into 24 stages is now extended to 40 stages similar to the Civil Pay Matrix. The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod for the modifications under the 7th Pay Commission.
55 lakh will benefit
This unanimous decision will benefit over 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners. This will come into effect from January 1, 2016. A rough estimate suggests that the pension bill alone is likely to affect the government exchequer by Rs 1,76,071 crore.
Pension revision
In June 2016 the Union Cabinet while approving the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations also approved the changed method of pension revision recommended by the Central Pay Commission for pre-2016 pensioners.
One more week
The central government employees have to wait for one more week to receive any update on the revised allowance structure as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. Last month, the Committee on Allowance headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted its final report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which now examined by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (ECoS) which is expected to take a final call next week after presenting their opinion in front of the Union Cabinet.
On the other side, a large number of Central Government employees say that they are frustrated with the wait. The 7th Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees, including defence forces.
|Pay Band
|900 to 34800 pay band
|Grade
|4200
|4600
|4800
|5400
|Level
|6
|7
|8
|9
|1
|35400
|44900
|47600
|53100
|2
|36500
|46200
|49000
|54700
|3
|37600
|47600
|50500
|56300
|4
|38700
|49000
|52000
|58000
|5
|39900
|50500
|53600
|59700
|6
|41100
|52000
|55200
|61500
|7
|42300
|53600
|56900
|63300
|8
|43600
|55200
|58600
|65200
|9
|44900
|56900
|60400
|67200
|10
|46200
|58600
|62200
|69200
|11
|47600
|60400
|64100
|71300
|12
|49000
|62200
|66000
|73400
|13
|50500
|64100
|68000
|75600
|14
|52000
|66000
|70000
|77900
|15
|53600
|68000
|72100
|80200
|16
|55200
|70000
|74300
|82600
|17
|56900
|72100
|76500
|85100
|18
|58600
|74300
|78800
|87700
|19
|60400
|76500
|81200
|90300
|20
|62200
|78800
|83600
|93000
|21
|64100
|81200
|86100
|95800
|22
|66000
|83600
|88700
|98700
|23
|68000
|86100
|91400
|101700
|24
|70000
|88700
|94100
|104800
|25
|72100
|91400
|96900
|107900
|26
|74300
|94100
|99800
|111100
|27
|76500
|96900
|102800
|114400
|28
|78800
|99800
|105900
|117800
|29
|81200
|102800
|109100
|121300
|30
|83600
|105900
|112400
|124900
|31
|86100
|109100
|115800
|128600
|32
|88700
|112400
|119300
|132500
|33
|91400
|115800
|122900
|136500
|34
|94100
|119300
|126600
|140600
|35
|96900
|122900
|130400
|144800
|36
|99800
|126600
|134300
|149100
|37
|102800
|130400
|138300
|153600
|38
|105900
|134300
|142400
|158200
|39
|109100
|138300
|146700
|162900
|40
|112400
|142400
|151100
|167800
