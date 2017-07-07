7th Pay Commission notified: Check the Gazette of India notification here

The resolution conveying the government's decision on recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission has been published. The same was published in the Gazette of India.

With the publication, the government can now start rolling out the revised allowances and HRA. The government said that the revised allowances and HRA would reflect in the July salary. The Union Cabinet had last week approved the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

In the notification it is stated that all allowances will be given with effect from July 1 2017. The Concerned ministries have been advised to issue their orders on allowances with immediate effect.

The central government employees are however upset that the revised allowances along with arrears has not been counted since July 2016. The Cabinet while approving the recommendations that the revised allowances would take effect from July 2017 only.

OneIndia News