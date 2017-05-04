7th Pay Commission: Post Cabinet approval 55 lakh government employees to benefit

Benefits from 7th Pay Commission

The approval by the Cabinet would entail an additional benefit to the pensioners and additional expenditure of around Rs 5,031 crore for the years 2016-17. It would benefit over 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners.

Pensions of pre-2016 pensioners were revised as per the second formulation multiplying existing pension by a fitment factor of 2.57, though the pensioners were to be given the option of choosing the more beneficial of the two formulations as per the 7th CPC recommendations.

The benefit would be available

The benefit of the proposed modifications will be available with effect from 1st January, 2016. With an increase approved by the Cabinet, the annual pension bill of the Central Government will be around Rs 1,76,071 crore.