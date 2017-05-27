7th Pay Commission: PM Modi wants employees to get higher allowances, arrears soon

What Finance Ministry said

The Finance Ministry in a statement said, "Modifications have been suggested in some allowances which are applicable universally to all central government employees as well as certain other allowances which apply to specific employee categories such as railwaymen, scientists, defence forces personnel, postal employees, doctors, nurses and many more".

The 7th Pay Commission examined 196 existing allowances after which it recommended the abolition of 51 and subsuming of 37 other allowances with the existing ones.